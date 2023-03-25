3 pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers drafting C.J. Stroud in 2023
What are some pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers making quarterback C.J. Stroud the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft?
It's been a whirlwind tour around the country this week as the Carolina Panthers run the rule over quarterback prospects in contention to become the No. 1 overall selection. Those in power are leaving nothing to chance after sacrificing capital and wide receiver D.J. Moore for the privilege, which could be the spark that ignites the organization back into legitimate postseason contention.
Carolina kicked off their pro-day engagements by getting another look at C.J. Stroud. The former Ohio State sensation turned in a polished display to further enhance his credentials, which seemed to go down well with the Panthers' brass based on their body language once the session came to a conclusion.
Stroud has everything one looks for in a productive NFL quarterback. And in truth, there is no wrong answer between him and Bryce Young, who is also coming under serious consideration following an exceptional college career.
It's a tough choice, but a good spot to be in after years of quarterback purgatory. With this in mind, here are three pros and cons to the Panthers drafting Stroud at No. 1 overall.
Pro No. 1
Carolina Panthers would get a big-game performer
Darin Gantt, who works for the Carolina Panthers, put forward a notion regarding C.J. Stroud. If the quarterback hadn't turned in such an exceptional display against Georgia's generational defense in the college football playoffs, would he be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick?
The answer is yes. And at the end of the day, Stroud did put in a performance for the ages against the best team in college football.
Stroud is a big-game performer. A player that rises to the occasion when the spotlight is brightest, so to say he's in the discussion atop the draft because of one game is ignoring his outstanding consistency and performance levels throughout his time under center at Ohio State.
This can easily translate to the pros. It's also something Carolina's lacked at the quarterback position since Cam Newton was taking the league by storm.