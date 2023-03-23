4 major observations the Panthers can take from Bryce Young's pro day
What major observations should the Carolina Panthers take from former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's pro day ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
After C.J. Stroud impressed considerably in front of a large Carolina Panthers contingent on Wednesday, it was Bryce Young's turn to enhance his claims of becoming the No. 1 overall selection in 2023. Something that looks entirely possible after an exceptional college career that also came with a Heisman Trophy.
Much has been made about Young's size and durability issues. This wasn't a problem in college and head coach Frank Reich stated recently that finding a playmaker is more important than any measurable at football's most important position.
Alabama is a renowned NFL pipeline that draws substantial interest from scouts, front-office personnel, and coaches every year. Young's presence added an extra spark and there was a notable level of excitement before the signal-caller got ready to strut his stuff.
With this in mind, here are four major observations the Panthers can take from Young's pro day showing heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Major Observation No. 1
Carolina Panthers saw slick processing from Bryce Young
One thing that sets Bryce Young apart from most college quarterback prospects is his ability to process information. The height might not be what's normally associated with NFL quarterbacks, but the trend has been breaking of late and this has no impact whatsoever on the player's ability to see the field efficiently.
Young made a point of going through reads despite being in a structured environment. This is the strongest part of his game by a considerable margin and something the Carolina Panthers should factor heavily into their thought process.