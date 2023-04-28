3 reasons Bryce Young was the right pick for Carolina Panthers at No. 1
Carolina Panthers genuinely believe in Bryce Young
This has to be the biggest reason of all, right? Because if there is no genuine belief in Bryce Young across the Carolina Panthers franchise, they'd have gone in a different direction.
Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer came to their conclusion quickly. Others within the program are also fully on board - including team owner David Tepper - and the scheme devised by offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has likely been devised specifically to make Young a success right out of the gate.
Young has done everything required of him so far. Everything.
There's plenty of evidence across his tape that the same accolades could emerge on Sundays. One could also make a strong case that this is the best environment for a first-year quarterback anywhere in the league.
It's a franchise-altering gamble that will come with severe repercussions if it goes wrong. But factoring everything into the equation, Young is a risk worth taking and the Panthers weren't about to play it safe at the last minute after sacrificing a king's ransom for the privilege.
Everywhere Young has gone and wherever he's played, winning follows. That speaks volumes and is something the Panthers haven't had at football's most prestigious position since Cam Newton took the NFL by storm.
That, above all else, is why those in power believe in Young. A man that stays true to himself no matter the criticism or situation with ice in his veins and fire in his heart.
All systems go.