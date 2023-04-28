3 reasons Bryce Young was the right pick for Carolina Panthers at No. 1
Carolina Panthers have complete package in Bryce Young
While others such as C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson could be tremendous pros in the right fit, the Carolina Panthers have a prospect in Bryce Young that represents the total package. Sure, the concerns about his durability and slender frame must be taken into account, but this hasn't bothered the quarterback so far during a glittering high school and college career.
Young pre-snap recognition and processing are already NFL-ready. No play is ever dead when he's under center thanks to his mercurial on-field vision and the ability to maneuver in the face of extreme pressure with relative comfort.
The football smarts at Young's disposal keep him out of harm's way and the decision-making is exceptional. While the arm strength isn't elite by any stretch, the Heisman Trophy winner is accurate at all three levels and comes through in the clutch almost every time.
One only has to ask the opinion of Young's former teammates at Alabama to see how much he's revered. Even Nick Saban - arguably college football's greatest-ever coach - lauded the signal-caller for all the aforementioned traits to anyone who'd listen throughout the pre-draft assessment stage.
It's not going to be easy for Young. He'll have a huge bullseye on his back as the No 1 overall pick, but the prospect has a tremendous amount going for him and something that clearly enticed the Panthers enough to make their daring play.