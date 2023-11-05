3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Colts in Week 9
Could a second win of the season come this afternoon?
What are three reasons that will determine whether the Carolina Panthers defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium?
The Carolina Panthers are coming off their first triumph of the season. The win came in riveting fashion as Bryce Young and the offense capped off a 92-yard game-winning drive with a walk-off field goal from Eddie Pineiro.
Thomas Brown was victorious in his first game as the team's play-caller. Young outplayed C.J. Stroud, making some nice plays while playing a clean game with no turnovers.
In Week 9, the Panthers will host the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium. Initially, this game would have featured Young versus Anthony Richardson before he was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. Gardner Minshew takes center stage for the visitors, instead.
Here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 9.
Carolina Panthers defense will contain the run
The Indianapolis Colts have a legitimate rushing attack with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss in the backfield. The two combined for 161 rushing yards in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints and they are averaging 129 rushing yards per game.
In contrast, the Carolina Panthers' defense has struggled to stop the run. They are giving up 139 rushing yards per game.
Derrick Brown, Brian Burns, and Frankie Luvu will be at the forefront in attempts to contain the Colts run game. If they can keep Taylor in check, it'll go a long way to securing their second consecutive triumph.