3 reasons the Carolina Panthers can become legitimate contenders in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have Bryce Young
For all the coaching improvements and intriguing signings throughout a busy free agency for the Carolina Panthers, their fortunes in 2023 and beyond come primarily down to one man above all else.
After thorough and exhausting assessments, the Panthers felt like Young was the quarterback to lead this franchise back to prominence. Being the No. 1 overall selection comes with its own set of pressure, so how quickly the one-time Alabama star can establish himself and earn the confidence of his teammates is of critical importance.
Young is poised, committed, and almost robotic in his desire to be the best. His polite demeanor off the field is transformed into a killer between the white lines, which is the X-factor Carolina needs to enter the playoff discussion next season.
Of course, putting such high demand on a rookie quarterback is asking for trouble. There will be some growing pains (no pun intended) and Young's ability to withstand punishment for a full 17-game season is another fascinating element to keep an eye on.
The Panthers did everything in their power to insulate Young and put the pieces in place to maximize his skill set throughout the offseason. If he can reach or perhaps even exceed the level anticipated, then a 10-win or better campaign won't be too far behind.