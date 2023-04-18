3 reasons Carolina Panthers could be leaning toward Bryce Young at No. 1
Carolina Panthers want the X-factor
Ever since David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson for a then-record $2.2 billion, two things have evaded him.
Winning. And a true franchise quarterback.
Make no mistake, the two are linked. Had Cam Newton been able to stay healthy, this is a completely different conversation, but Matt Rhule opted to release the iconic signal-caller and spark a chain of disastrous events that eventually led to this point.
Now that Carolina has the No. 1 pick, it's Tepper's chance to finally get someone with that X-factor to take the Panthers from irrelevancy and into the national spotlight once again. While Bryce Young is a risk, those in power didn't make this move only to play it safe at the last minute.
If it doesn't work out, the Panthers have a major problem on their hands. But Tepper, head coach Frank Reich, and general manager Scott Fitterer have done a masterful job of putting everything around their new rookie signal-caller to ensure a smooth transition.
Everyone has their favorite and fans of C.J. Stroud will obviously be disappointed with these latest developments. However, this does not change the fact that there were two right answers atop the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young's magician-like qualities and elite-level processing make this the X-factor Tepper's craved for many years. That, above all else, might be the deciding factor.