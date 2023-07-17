3 reasons the Carolina Panthers were right to stay clear of DeAndre Hopkins
The Carolina Panthers were right to avoid DeAndre Hopkins.
By Dean Jones
Although it was no doubt tempting, there are reasons to suggest the Carolina Panthers were right not to seriously pursue DeAndre Hopkins.
Once wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' surprising release by the Arizona Cardinals became official, speculation was rampant about where the All-Pro would end up next. One potential destination touted across the media was the Carolina Panthers, which represented an emotional potential homecoming for the South Carolina native and former Clemson standout.
This made a lot of sense in some respects. The Panthers haven't got a legitimate No. 1 wideout after including D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed the organization quarterback Bryce Young, although those in power are hoping one of their young guns can make improvements with more involvement under a high-caliber coaching staff.
Hopkins remains a supreme disruptor despite his advancing years. After weeks of speculation, any feint hope Carolina's fanbase had of the five-time Pro Bowler joining Frank Reich's project was dashed when he signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.
That might be disappointing to some. But here are three reasons why the Panthers were right to stay clear of Hopkins heading into the 2023 season.
Carolina Panthers' high hopes for current WR group
Nobody is questioning DeAndre Hopkins' credentials. He is one of the greatest wide receivers of the modern era and is sure to put up quality numbers with an injury-free campaign in 2023 despite some questions surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill with Will Levis waiting in the wings.
Many thought Hopkins could become Bryce Young's best friend and smooth his initial transition from college to the pros. But it appears as if those within the Carolina Panthers are higher on their current wide receiver group than most around the media.
Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark are proven veterans and Laviska Shenault Jr. represents the dynamic gadget weapon that should be highly motivated in a contract year. Terrace Marshall Jr. is being tipped by many for a breakout campaign and Jonathan Mingo's athletic attributes mean the second-round selection might make a lasting contribution as the campaign progresses.
Hopkins would have been the alpha dog and premier pass-catcher on this Panthers roster. But the staff feels like they have more than enough and should be trusted until further notice.