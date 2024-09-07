3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win at the New Orleans Saints in Week 1
Carolina Panthers offense looks new and improved
Carolina Panthers fans know all too well that the offensive line couldn’t protect Bryce Young in his rookie campaign. Hopefully, the new additions of guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt will be instrumental in the offense making significant strides.
Part of Young and the offense’s success will depend on play calling. Even though the Heisman Trophy winner and some of the starters only played one series in the preseason, the result was night and day compared to Frank Reich last season.
Dave Canales will look to utilize Young’s strengths. This involves letting him throw the ball off schedule and be the point guard that this team and organization need.
The addition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson could be massive for Young. The Pro Bowler is known for being one of the more elite route runners in the NFL. Adam Thielen returns and shouldn’t have to take on as big of a load as he did last year. He should still serve as a reliable target in short-yardage and third-down situations.
The running back room was one of the more solid units on the team toward the tail end of last year. Chuba Hubbard will look to lead the rush attack for the Panthers in the season opener. Miles Sanders should get some action as well. Time will tell to see how much Canales will rely on Carolina's backfield options in a hostile environment.
The tight-end room is banged up at the moment. The Panthers might have to start this year's fourth-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders and veteran Jordan Matthews in the season opener with Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble’s status in serious question.
Offensive success will largely depend on Canales to see how far this unit goes. If the Panthers' offense can eclipse 350 total yards at the New Orleans Saints, they will have a pretty good shot at winning their season opener on the road.