3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Packers in Week 16
Could a seond consecutive win be on the cards in Carolina?
There are reasons to suggest the Carolina Panthers can build on their newfound momentum by securing a home win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a dramatic win against the Atlanta Falcons at home. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young led the offense 95 yards with over seven minutes left in the game to the one-yard line. It was arguably the best drive of his professional career up to now.
The Panthers' offense could have opted for a touchdown in torrential rain at Bank of America Stadium. But to ensure that the Falcons didn’t get the ball back, interim head coach Chris Tabor decided to kick the field goal as time expired. Eddie Pineiro drilled it right down the middle for a walk-off win. It was only the second time Carolina had managed to triumph in 2023.
With only three games remaining, the Panthers will look to keep it rolling as the Green Bay Packers come to Charlotte on Christmas Eve. This is a team still fighting for a wildcard spot. Carolina is once again playing the role of party pooper after all but extinguishing Atlanta's hopes of securing the NFC South crown last time out.
It'll be challenging, but here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 16.