3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. Texans in Week 8
What are three reasons that will determine whether the Carolina Panthers defeat the Houston Texans in Week 8 at Bank of America Stadium?
The Carolina Panthers come off of their bye week with a winless record of 0-6. A fairly big change in the game plan will be in effect on Sunday, as offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will now be calling plays on offense.
Brown will be somewhat responsible for igniting the offense to perform how most Panthers fans have expected. It will be interesting to see how different the scheme looks and how much production they have.
In Week 8, the Panthers will host the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. This game is obviously highlighted by the No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud, the player selected one spot after.
Stroud and the Texans have begun the season 3-3 with the rookie quarterback putting up some impressive numbers. Young and Carolina will search for their first win in this crucial showdown.
Here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 8.
Carolina Panthers will get the run game going
A big reason the Carolina Panthers rush attack could see improvement in Week 8 is that starting right guard Austin Corbett is set to move back into the lineup after tearing his ACL in the 2022 season finale.
The veteran was a massive part of what the offensive line was able to accomplish last season in the run game. Don’t expect Corbett to return to his top form during his first game back - he may need a little time to knock some rust off.
If the Panthers are able to run the ball effectively their chances of winning their first game rise tremendously.