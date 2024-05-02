3 remaining Carolina Panthers needs after the 2024 NFL Draft
Do the Carolina Panthers have any remaining needs after the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers roster certainly looks a bit different now than it did at this point last year. Does the team have any remaining needs left? If nothing else, you cannot fault Dan Morgan and Dave Canales for trying to fix the mess left by Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich.
The Panthers have addressed some of their urgent needs. Notably, Carolina went into the offseason with a huge hole along the offensive line and at wide receiver. They've added multiple players to each of those groups, and have addressed lesser needs like cornerback, tight end, and edge rusher.
On paper, there honestly is quite a lot to like about the Panthers, but the 2023 season was so bad that it could take some time to reverse the course and change the culture. In the 2024 NFL Draft, they came away with South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette in the first round.
They also added the Texas duo of running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. It's been an offseason focused on making Bryce Young's life easier. On defense, the big subtraction was trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants, but they did add Jadaveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum in free agency, while also adding linebacker Trevin Wallace during the draft, who figures to fight for backup duties on the second-level interior.
Are there any more remaining needs for the Panthers after the 2024 NFL Draft?
Carolina Panthers need better defensive line depth
In the base 3-4 defense for the Carolina Panthers, their projected starters are A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, and Derrick Brown. The primary backups project to be LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman, and Raequan Williams. The starting three could turn out to be one of the better units in football - especially with Ejiro Evero as the defensive coordinator - but reinforcements could be useful.
Games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage, so Dan Morgan should continue adding to those units until they become viable. Guys like Emmanuel Ogbah, Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Lawson, Dawuane Smoot, and Jerry Hughes are still out there. Losing Brian Burns to the New York Giants hurt, so acquiring another edge rusher should be considered despite signing Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.
Overall, the starting defensive front is solid. It's not a great unit, but it gets the job done. If Carolina hopes to make some progress this year and compete to win every week, one huge thing they need to ensure they have is adequate depth. This is a present theme for playoff teams each year.
Sure, the playoffs might be a bit too bold, but the Panthers trotting out strong play from the offensive and defensive lines can have a bigger impact than you might think. Dan Morgan should dip into the free agency market for some more trench help on defense.