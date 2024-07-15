3 secret weapons the Carolina Panthers must profit from in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need everyone who makes the 53-man roster to impose themselves in some capacity next season. Dave Canales, Dan Morgan, and Brandt Tilis laid down the groundwork by improving the squad after their disastrous 2023 efforts. Nobody is expecting a Super Bowl tilt during the first campaign under the new regime, but becoming more competitive seems attainable at the very least.
Canales' primary objective throughout early workouts was to implement his new schematic concepts and improve the fundamentals. Restoring a sense of self-belief in every player - especially those who've been around under previous coaching staffs - was another important part of the equation that should help enormously.
Carolina isn't being perceived in the best light around the league right now, and with good reason. However, the progressive first-time head coach believes his team could be a surprise most don't see coming if the same trend continues throughout the summer.
That would be a dream come true for fans who've been put through incredible hardship in recent years. For Canales to achieve this feat, he must profit from these three secret weapons in 2024.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR/KR
There was a lot to like about the way Ihmir Smith-Marsette applied himself when called upon last season. Opportunities were limited despite the Carolina Panthers securing his services via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs before final cuts. However, his contribution down the stretch didn't go unnoticed by new general manager Dan Morgan.
Smith-Marsette got a one-year extension and could flourish within Dave Canales' system. His versatility to be deployed anywhere across the line of scrimmage - even in the backfield as a rushing threat - is something the head coach can put to good use if he proves himself worthy of prominent involvement during Carolina's upcoming training camp.
The former Iowa standout also stands to benefit greatly from the NFL's new kickoff rules. They seem to favor the return team as the league aims to make this part of the game more exciting. Smith-Marsette's dynamic capabilities in this area could be a massive hit throughout the 2024 season.