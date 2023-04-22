3 shocking trades the Carolina Panthers might make in the 2023 NFL Draft
Could the Carolina Panthers make another shocking trade during the 2023 NFL Draft following their surge to No. 1 overall for a franchise quarterback?
Even though the Carolina Panthers made their bombshell move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft relatively early in the process, general manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for wheeling and dealing if he feels like it can benefit the franchise. Although it's unlikely, another move or two cannot be ruled out during the high-profile selection event.
Fitterer stated during his pre-draft presser that it would be nice to recoup some assets after sacrificing so much to the Chicago Bears to ensure they got their pick of the top quarterback prospects. If a veteran becomes available from elsewhere, it's also something the aggressive front office figure will consider.
This is a franchise-altering draft awaiting the Panthers. One that must go right down to the finest detail if Frank Reich wants to mount an NFC South title tilt during his first season as head coach.
With that being said, here are three shocking trades the Panthers might consider when the draft rolls around next week.
Trade No. 1
Carolina Panthers could trade Matt Corral
This would be shocking because Scott Fitterer recently stated that Matt Corral was ready to compete despite the Carolina Panthers clearly taking a quarterback from atop the draft. The general manager could just be saying such a statement to keep a level of mystery surrounding the second-year-pro, who endured a luckless first NFL season and finds himself on the fringes as a result.
Corral has his work cut out that for sure, even though murmurings of a heavy run-pass option offense could be beneficial. However, if another team feels like they can acquire the former third-round pick and the Panthers get a decent draft pick in return, the possibility is a realistic one.