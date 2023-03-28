3 telling quotes from Carolina Panthers on 2023 QB draft targets
What telling quotes have the Carolina Panthers made regarding the three top quarterback draft prospects being considered at No. 1 overall?
The Carolina Panthers are currently going through comprehensive assessments before determining who will become the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. There are sound football minds at work both within the coaching staff and front office, which should provide fans with supreme confidence after so much mismanagement when Matt Rhule called the shots.
Frank Reich has been the focal point this offseason, forming a high-end coaching staff and lending a leading voice to general manager Scott Fitterer on why trading significant capital and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears was worth the risk.
While Reich and Fitterer have been keen not to divulge too much information before the big night, the head coach has provided reporters with a notable quote or two regarding the three genuine contenders to hear their name called first next month.
With this in mind, here are three telling quotes on each prospect in contention to become Carolina's pick at No. 1 during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Quote No. 1
Carolina Panthers on Anthony Richardson
Speaking at the NFL owners' meeting in Arizona via David Newton of ESPN, Frank Reich was highly complimentary of Anthony Richardson, who might have the most upside of any college quarterback entering the league in 2023. While they have yet to learn more about the dual-threat weapon with his pro day later this week, the Carolina Panthers are enamored with the prospect of making him the No. 1 overall selection.
"He’s an exciting player. Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top of the draft pick."- Frank Reich via Davd Newton
Whether fans like it or not, Richardson is on the shortlist and could enhance his prospects further by impressing Carolina's brass at the expected dinner on the night before his pro day showcase. The prospect should be ready a lot sooner than people think, but the early transition must go better than expected to begin the campaign under center.