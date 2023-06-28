3 things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to at 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
What can Carolina Panthers fans look forward to when the team descends on Spartanburg in South Carolina for their annual training camp?
Excitement is building as the Carolina Panthers are a little under one month away from their annual excursion to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp. This is the most important part of the preparation period and will be crucial to the team's chances of gaining immediate success under head coach Frank Reich in 2023.
Anyone that's visited this part of the world for previous camps will tell you one thing - it is one of the most humid, unforgiving environments. The unbearable heat separates the men from the boys and will go a long way to determining the decision-making process regarding Carolina's 53-man roster.
After one of the most memorable offseasons in franchise history, optimism has surged among the fanbase. Tickets are expected to fly upon general availability tomorrow (Thursday), with many PSL owners getting first refusal earlier today to see this exciting new era for themselves.
With that being said, here are three things Panthers fans can look forward to at training camp in 2023.
Carolina Panthers defense vs. Duce Staley
This has already been prevalent throughout early off-season workouts, but Duce Staley vs. the Carolina Panthers defense will be a must-see during training camp this year. The assistant head coach isn't backward in coming forwards with trash-talking in pursuit of raising standards across the board, which featured heavily in their recent docuseries, The Blueprint.
Staley was filmed jawing with safety Vonn Bell and Jaycee Horn slapped an interception right into his chest during celebrations. It's all in good humor but increases the level of competitiveness, which is only going to help by the time Week 1 arrives.
Controlling that aggression is going to be crucial - especially at specific periods of camp. But as head coach Frank Reich stated, someone other than Staley must provide Carolina with an even keel.