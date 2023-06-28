3 things Carolina Panthers fans can look forward to at 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's first padded practices
It was a better-than-expected opening from quarterback Bryce Young throughout early offseason workouts. The quarterback's conduct is exemplary, he holds himself to the highest standards and already has everyone within the locker room fully on board.
This is a good start from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that's it. Young knows much more will be required when the signal-caller participates in his first padded practices of the summer, so it'll be fascinating to witness his evolution as the days and weeks progress.
Young's poise and ruthless conviction under center should serve him well. Don't let the player's polite demeanor fool you, he'll want to get one over on the Carolina Panthers' aspiring defense and might even do a little trash-talking of his own - albeit in a less vocal way than legendary figures such as Steve Smith Sr., Cam Newton, and Thomas Davis Sr. that came before him.
The Panthers have been almost in awe of Young's transition so far. Dan Orlovsky of ESPN recently revealed that those in power are so confident in his intelligence and processing that the playbook is being expanded fully - something that's almost unheard of for a rookie at this stage of their development.
We'll find out more about what to expect from Young when those pads start clapping at training camp. If he continues to shine, then pencil in the former Alabama star as the early frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023.