3 tips for Carolina Panthers fans ahead of 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Draft season is upon us...
What are some tips Carolina Panthers fans should take note of heading into the all-important 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
This week is set to be a busy one for the Carolina Panthers as the franchise’s new regime sets foot in Indianapolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine. Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will be in attendance for the biggest event of the pre-draft cycle. The next several days will be very important for the new-look front office and coaching staff.
You might be asking, “What is the NFL Scouting Combine?” It is a seven-day event in Indianapolis where invitation-only draft prospects - more than 300 of the country’s top players - take mental and physical exams in front of 32 NFL franchises, their respective coaches, and front office executives, along with numerous media and a limited amount of fans.
Players will participate in medical exams to determine their bill of health. This information is critical in all player evaluations for NFL teams. Most will meet with almost every franchise as teams look to get as much information as they can.
There are also the main on-field drills that everyone, including myself, will see on our screens. Those begin Thursday on NFL Network at 3 p.m. Eastern Time with defensive linemen and linebackers. Friday will feature defensive backs and tight ends at 3 p.m., followed by the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs on Saturday at 1 p.m. Sunday concludes with offensive linemen and special team prospects at 1 p.m.
This is the week when you will see players increase or decrease their stock based on how they do during the exams, interviews, and the drills themselves. That is why I would like to share some tips and advice for you all for this year’s combine.
It's important for you, the fans, to keep some things in mind when it comes to the evaluation process and how to take in what you’re seeing. Without further ado, here are three tips for Panthers fans - or any fan for that matter - ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.