3 trade moves that could make the Carolina Panthers playoff contenders in 2023
- An NFC South rival
- A productive pass-rusher
- Physically imposing WR
By Thomas Bray
What further trade moves could the Carolina Panthers make to strengthen their chances of making the postseason under Frank Reich in 2023?
The NFL’s trade deadline is one of the more anticipated dates for each franchise. In the past, we’ve seen teams jumpstart rebuilds and ship off veterans for draft compensation. Front offices have also opted to go all-in for proven talent to bolster a late-season push.
Just last season, the Carolina Panthers sent Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for a bundle of draft picks. Some of that draft capital was eventually used to acquire the selection that became Bryce Young.
With Young on a rookie contract, the Panthers should look to follow the formula of others in regard to their roster construction. Before the Los Angeles Rams captured Super Bowl LVI in front of their home crowd, they added an elite pass rusher in Von Miller, and Howie Roseman built a historic pass rush to headline the Philadelphia Eagles' run to the NFC championship last season.
General manager Scott Fitterer is always looking for ways to improve the Panthers' roster, His aggressiveness has been at the forefront of huge changes throughout the spring without Matt Rhule holding him back and Carolina has an abundance of salary-cap space available to make a splash or two should they wish.
With that being said, here are three trades that could help the Panthers become playoff contenders in 2023.