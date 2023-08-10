3 UDFAs who could make the Carolina Panthers final 2023 roster after camp
By Dean Jones
Eku Leota - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers waited until the late minute to acquire another veteran edge rusher to place alongside Brian Burns. Justin Houston promises to be a fantastic addition thanks to his proven production and outstanding leadership within the locker room, but it's made things more difficult for others looking to make their way.
This is one of the position groups where someone can step up out of nowhere and make an impression. Much will depend on what occurs during warmup contests, but Eku Leota's stock has soared at the best possible time with preseason games on the immediate horizon.
Leota dealt with some injury problems at Auburn that dented his draft stock. There are some similarities between his journey and Frankie Luvu, who rose from undrafted obscurity coming out of Washington State to become an integral part of Carolina's plans on defense.
There was a lot to like about Leota's explosiveness and natural instincts. His high motor is another thing that stood out at camp and the Panthers will want to get a good look at the edge presence during the three warmup encounters before coming to a final decision.
This is another strong practice squad candidate if Carolina cannot make space for Leota on their 53-man roster. That wouldn't be the worst situation in the world by any stretch, but it'll be interesting to see if the player can bring his good camp form into a game situation.