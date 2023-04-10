3 unproven players the Carolina Panthers must rely on more in 2023
Which Carolina Panthers players could the team demand more from when the highly-anticipated 2023 campaign officially begins?
There is a completely different look to the Carolina Panthers across the board following a memorable offseason for the franchise. And many more alterations are coming before the 2023 season begins.
The Panthers have a revamped coaching staff, a new-look roster, and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to find their long-term quarterback. It's not hard to see why optimism is so high, but things are still hanging in the balance with the NFC South seemingly there for the taking.
Of course, Carolina's staff will depend upon more established figures and the veterans acquired in free agency with proven winning credentials. But what separates the contending teams from the also-rans is lesser heralded players stepping up to fulfill their promise.
With this in mind, here are three unproven players the Panthers must rely on more in 2023.
Player No. 1
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers DE/OLB
Even though the Carolina Panthers will add to their pass-rushing options at some stage before the new season, there is an opportunity awaiting Amare Barno throughout the upcoming preparation period. The former sixth-round selection demonstrated eye-catching explosiveness from limited rotational reps as a rookie, which could indicate more is on the way with additional development under higher-caliber coaches.
Barno looks tailor-made to fill a depth 3-4 outside linebacker role under Ejiro Evero. If everything goes well for the player this offseason, his responsibilities will increase as a result.