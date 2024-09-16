3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. Chargers in Week 2
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn is looking to earn some major money this season. The cornerback wants to be paid among the league's best at the opposition despite his problems on the injury front in recent years. A few more performances like this could help achieve his objective.
Horn did give up a touchdown pass on decent enough coverage to Quentin Johnson. It was pretty pleasing aside from that. The former first-round selection came down with an interception and looked the most assured perimeter presence by a considerable margin. More importantly, he's putting together prominent reps without suffering any health issues.
The South Carolina product caused a stir after the game when he called out fans for their lack of support. That's a bit short-sighted considering how things have unfolded since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. Horn just needs to suck it up, keep playing well, and hope his teammates can also raise their performance levels.
There was at least some fight from Horn right until the end. Dan Morgan was looking for dogs this offseason and didn't find many based on Carolina's opening two games. Having this sort of tone-setter in the secondary is one source of comfort if nothing else.
Loser No. 4
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
It keeps going from bad to worse for quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is looking like a shell of the player who took college football by storm at Alabama. This was another example of his lack of confidence en route to another woeful afternoon at the office.
Young cannot seem to generate any positive momentum. His body language is so downtrodden that it's hard not to notice. The Heisman Trophy winner looks broken. Whether he's past the point of no return remains to be seen, but some fans are already clamoring for change to salvage something from what already looks like another long campaign ahead.
Gaining 84 yards from 16 completions is unacceptable. Young also threw another ill-advised interception into double coverage and took a sack for a big loss when throwing the football away would have been the preferred option. His 6.7 QBR (out of 100.0) was a damning indictment of how things went for the signal-caller.
Dave Canales is not ready to throw in the towel on Young just yet. But one has to wonder how much longer he's got under center if the same trend continues in the coming weeks.