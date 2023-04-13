3 worst-case Carolina Panthers scenarios during the 2023 NFL Draft
What are some worst-case scenarios the Carolina Panthers must be ready for during a pivotal 2023 NFL Draft for the franchise?
Few drafts in Carolina Panthers franchise history have come with more debate and anticipation than this one. And there is one obvious, glaring reason for such excitement.
With the Panthers in desperate need of a long-term quarterback and sitting at No. 9 overall, general manager Scott Fitterer went into aggression mode. Something that surged Carolina into the top spot after a bombshell trade with the Chicago Bears.
This could be the final piece of the puzzle after an outstanding offseason across the franchise. But nailing the draft and preparing for every eventuality is of critical importance.
On this topic, we picked out three worst-case scenarios for the Panthers during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Worst-Case Scenario No. 1
Top CBs go before the Carolina Panthers' pick at 39
Finding a cornerback capable of providing immediate help is among the biggest remaining priorities for the Carolina Panthers aside from the quarterback position. Those in power brought in Tre' Flowers for a visit this week, but examining a top-end heavy group of prospects from the college ranks is something else to seriously consider.
It's a waiting game for the Panthers if they plan to utilize the No. 39 overall pick on improving their secondary. If all of the more coveted prospects are gone by this point, it could present a complication with Jaycee Horn representing the only reliable option in the room right now until Donte Jackson recovers from his torn Achilles.