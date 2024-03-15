4 bargain free agents the Carolina Panthers could steal in second wave
This is the tme when value can be had...
By Dean Jones
Which bargain free agents still available could the Carolina Panthers potentially steal during the second wave of 2024 free agency?
It's been hard to keep up with all the transactions around the league as free agency officially got underway. The Carolina Panthers didn't sit on their hands despite having no financial wiggle room before difficult decisions were due. Dan Morgan and Brant Tilis have been incredibly active, using their resources wisely and taking a few big swings in pursuit of getting this franchise back to respectability.
Some haven't agreed with certain outcomes, but there is a plan in place. Morgan is looking to remove any trace of Scott Fitterer's incompetent management of the football operation. Much more is needed, but he's off to a decent start.
With the first wave of free agency in the rearview mirror, this is the time when teams normally begin seeking more bang for their buck. The Panthers have plenty of holes to fill, so it would be a surprise if a few names weren't being targeted on team-friendly deals to give Dave Canales' chances of progressing on-field matters another shot in the arm.
With this in mind, here are four remaining free agents who could help the Panthers at a price that works for all parties during the second wave.
Carolina Panthers could sign Ahkello Witherspoon
After trading Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers are light on legitimate cornerback options to place alongside Jaycee Horn. Bringing back Troy Hill was a bonus and Dane Jackson should help, but Ejiro Evero needs another capable coverage presence to ensure this unit doesn't become a weak link.
Someone like Ahkello Witherspoon ticks the boxes. He's a physical presence at 6-foot-2 who can also operate in the safety position if required. The former third-round pick spent last season on the Los Angeles Rams, giving up just 48.1 percent of targets thrown in his direction and a 75.1 passer rating when targeted. Considering how much the player was tested by opposing quarterbacks throughout the campaign, this was highly impressive.
The longer this goes, the cheaper Witherspoon becomes. In this scenario, he'd bring much-needed experience and proven production. He's also got the dog mentality Dan Morgan is reportedly looking for in his recruits.