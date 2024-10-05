4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Chicago Bears in Week 5
By Luke Gray
Watching the Chicago Bears in 2024 is almost a case of what could have been with the Carolina Panthers. Caleb Williams throwing to wide receiver D.J. Moore could have been happening in Charlotte had Scott Fitterer not traded the farm ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young.
The Panthers gave the No. 1 pick to Chicago, traded D.J. Moore to the Bears, and sacrificed other assets - including their 2025 second-rounder for the chance to take Young. The signal-caller now rides the bench with his future in serious doubt. All this creates a simmering undertone to this weekend's game.
Carolina is looking competitive again with Andy Dalton under center and will fancy their chances against a Bears team that has struggled to get anything going with Williams as yet. Ejiro Evero will hope his banged-up and struggling defense will have success against an offensive line that has the former USC star running for his life.
The Bears are favorites with sportsbooks. But with Dalton steering the Panthers into calmer waters, a second triumph of the campaign is certainly feasible.
Without further ado, let’s get into four bold predictions for the Panthers' road trip to Soldier Field in Week 5.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 5 at the Bears
Carolina Panthers defensive front seven gains 5 sacks
This number bordering on impossible for a team incapable of generating pressure. However, this unit could bounce back with one of the league’s best coordinators at the helm.
The Carolina Panthers' pass-rushing production has been pitiful. Just five sacks through four games represents a poor return, even with the front seven depleted. Jayden Peevy leads the team with just 1.5 sacks with three others registering one. D.J. Johnson has half a sack.
However, this Chicago Bears offensive line has struggled to start the season, putting rookie Caleb Williams under immense pressure. With D.J. Wonnum still unavailable, the Panthers need Jadeveon Clowney to step up/ Something he hasn’t done since joining this offseason.
Just a singular sack was not the return expected from the former South Carolina star when he signed a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency. It’s imperative Clowney sets the example and leads the young defensive line. With Shy Tuttle returning, it adds another starter back into the mix despite the player's subpar performance since joining Carolina.
Expect Carolina to make the most of the Bears' weakness across the offensive line as they double their sack production on the season.