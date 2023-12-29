4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Jaguars in Week 17
Time to go bold...
By Luke Gray
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of their first road victory of the season at the final time of asking at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The end is in sight folks. After a torrid 16 weeks, we are just a fortnight from the end of what has frankly been a horror show of a season for the Carolina Panthers. Ironically, it’s as the campaign comes to a close that we finally see some life from an offense that has been the league's worst for the majority of 2023.
Despite a controversial loss against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, we saw encouragement from the offense and more importantly, life in Bryce Young. The signal-caller topped 300 passing yards for the first time in his NFL career. The footballing world finally saw flashes of the player Carolina moved up to select at No. 1 overall.
It’s important to note that the Packers' defense is not great. Defensive coordinator Joe Berry is under pressure. However, after what we’ve seen at points this season from this team, we aren’t in a position to complain.
Despite being 2-14 and facing the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, this is by no means a guaranteed loss. We’ve seen improvement from the Panthers under the leadership of Chris Tabor. They are also facing a team who are sliding at the worst possible time.
Doug Pederson’s squad has lost four in a row. Trevor Lawrence - who in the last three weeks has dealt with a high ankle sprain, a concussion, and an injury to his throwing shoulder - might not feature. This represents a serious opportunity for the Panthers to notch just a third win of the season.
Without further ado, let’s look at four bold predictions for the Panthers' clash in Week 17.