4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Packers in Week 16
Can the Carolina Panthers win two games in a row?
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of another victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
At this point in the 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers are playing spoiler. They could do just that against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
The season is almost over, Panthers fans. It's been a year filled with brutal football, coach firings, and eye rolls all around. With three games left, Carolina is ready to turn the page on this season and build toward 2024 and beyond.
They host the Packers in Week 16. Matt LaFleur's men have lost two games in a row after winning four of their previous five. This is a team that urgently needs to win if they want a shot at the postseason.
Defensively, the Packers have weakened a bit. This could be a game for the Panthers' offense to show something before the season ends.
Let's make four bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 16 versus the Packers.
Carolina Panthers hold Packers under 20 points
Over the last four games, the Green Bay Packers' point totals on offense have gradually decreased. They've scored 29, 27, 22, and 20 points, going 2-2 in those four contests. If there's one thing that the Carolina Panthers can hang their hats on, it's their stingy defense.
In fact, over the last four games, the Panthers have given up just 18.3 points per game on defense.
I think this Week 16 tilt is going to be another low-scoring affair, and even though Packers' quarterback Jordan Love is playing well this year, throwing 25 touchdown passes, Ejiro Evero's unit is going to shut this team down in Week 16, giving the Panthers a chance to win.