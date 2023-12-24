4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Packers in Week 16
Can the Carolina Panthers win two games in a row?
Bryce Young throws a career-high in passing yards
The Green Bay Packers defense has allowed a whopping 256 passing yards per game over the last four contests. This unit is extremely vulnerable and could be breaking down a bit with them being so deep into the season.
I think rookie quarterback Bryce Young is going to throw a career-high in passing yards in Week 16. He's never hit the 250-yard mark for the Carolina Panthers this season. That's something he could end up accomplishing at Bank of America Stadium this afternoon.
At some point, Young is going to have to show something of substance, right? He's had spurts of promise here and there. Perhaps the most recent was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft orchestrating a game-winning, 90-yard touchdown drive against the Atlanta Falcons last time out.
Young went 5-5 on this drive and was truly surgical during it. He made clutch throws and provided a level of assurance within the huddle that inspired those around him.
Frankly, Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry is probably not keeping his job in 2024, so it's not like the regressing unit should pose much of a challenge for Young. I can't say how many touchdowns he'll throw for, but I think he will hit a career-high in passing yards and come away with at least 250.