4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Saints in Week 1
By Luke Gray
The long wait is almost over for NFL fans worldwide. The Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs got the regular season underway on Thursday Night. For the Carolina Panthers, they’ll get their campaign underway when they travel to the New Orleans Saints.
The offseason has been one of cautious optimism for Panthers fans. The new duo of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have begun the process of writing the multitude of wrong decisions made by previous head coaches and general managers. While no one is expecting the Panthers to be playoff contenders this season, one anticipates they’ll be an improvement on the two wins we saw in 2023.
Eyes will be on Bryce Young and how the former No. 1 overall pick will develop in his sophomore season. It was a chastising first campaign for the quarterback. While his play at times was well below par, the situation the player found himself in meant success was never going to materialize.
Now entering Year 2, Young’s situation seems to be more stable. New head coach Dave Canales has been touted as something of a quarterback whisperer with the way he revitalized the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. With significant cap space spent on the guard positions and new wide receiver options Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, the signal-caller should take a big step forward.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at four bold predictions for the Panthers' regular-season opener at the New Orleans Saints.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 1 at the Saints
Diontae Johnson has 100+ receiving yards and two touchdowns
A notable addition for the Carolina Panthers this offseason was the trade to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Dan Morgan sent veteran cornerback Donte Jackson and pick No. 178 in exchange for the pass-catcher and pick No. 240. This was a necessary move to make to improve the league's worst wideout room a season ago.
Johnson is renowned for the separation he can gain from defenders, something the Panthers severely lacked during the previous campaign. With a quarterback like Bryce Young - whose strength is in his touch and accuracy - fans are rightly excited about the prospect of a receiver like Johnson catching passes from the Heisman Trophy winner. He could also start with a bang.
The Toledo product will likely be matched up with Marshon Lattimore in Week 1. The former No. 11 overall selection out of Ohio State is one of the better corners league-wide. However, he is questionable heading into the game. This could be an advantage for Johnson.
Regardless of who the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout comes up against in the Caesars Superdome, he should make his presence felt on debut with over 100 receiving yards and a multi-touchdown effort.