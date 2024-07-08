Analyst urges Bryce Young to repay Carolina Panthers' faith in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's rookie complications have been scrutinized heavily. Everyone within the Carolina Panthers turned the page on last season's efforts from the moment head coach Dave Canales came into the building. That does not detract from the pivotal campaign awaiting the quarterback in Year 2 of his professional journey.
The Panthers believed enough in Young's credentials to spend all their significant resources on enhancing his supporting cast. He's also responding well to Canales' new schematic concepts and teaching methods. His fortunes could go either way, but there's a growing sense the Heisman Trophy can begin showing people why he was such a highly-touted prospect once upon a time.
Young got a rude awakening last season. The Panthers' previous regime needs to hold their share of the blame. At the same time, there aren't many excuses for further failings in a much more profitable environment.
Carolina Panthers need Bryce Young to repay their faith in 2024
Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus inevitably named Young among his second-year players under pressure to perform in 2024. The analyst thought his turmoil was magnified by C.J. Stroud's immediate success with the Houston Texans. Something that raises the stakes exponentially in pursuit of repaying the faith shown in him by Carolina's primary decision-makers.
"There’s no real way to look positively on Bryce Young’s rookie campaign, but the good news is that the Panthers' front office recognized the severity of the situation and upgraded every support structure around him this offseason, from the coaching to the receivers to the offensive line to the backfield. What makes his season’s struggles even more damning is the outstanding year fellow rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had for the Texans. As the other real contender for the No. 1 overall pick, Stroud and his success will draw obvious questions about whether Carolina made the right decision at the top of the 2023 draft. The Panthers will hope that the team around Young was a far bigger factor in his failure as a rookie than his ability, and Year 2 is when he needs to prove them right."- Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
It'll be a relief for Young to focus on football fully when training camp commences. This is the start of a grueling few months for the player. One could even make a case for them being career-defining in the grand scheme of things.
Everything is in place for Young to make improvements. Canales has proven credentials when it comes to restoring confidence and productivity in his quarterbacks. The offensive line should improve - especially with more emphasis on the ground game. Carolina's pass-catchers also look like they could help rather than hinder. Even the tight ends appear capable of contributing more in this offense.
That leaves Young. A man with the weight of the world on his shoulders.
The former Alabama star has the tools. They need refining slightly where footwork, deep ball accuracy, and pocket navigation are concerned. If Canales can conjure his customary magic, progress should be notable when Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints arrives.
Anything less doesn't bear thinking about. The Panthers paid a heavy price to get Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They spent vast resources to make his life easier this offseason. This must come with enhanced consistency and a newfound ability to come through in clutch situations.
The Panthers gave Young a fighting chance. Restoring confidence is critical.