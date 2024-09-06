4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Saints in Week 1
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young dazzles with 350-yard, three-touchdown performance
There’s no two ways about it: as rookie campaigns go, Bryce Young’s was one of the worst in recent memory.
Just two wins and 11 passing touchdowns represented a tough outing for the former Heisman trophy winner. But it’s important to note that things were hardly in his favor.
He was playing in an outdated Frank Reich system under a head coach who more than likely didn’t want Young as his quarterback, preferring C.J. Stroud. Not to mention the signal-caller had likely the worst wide receiver room in the league coupled with a very subpar offensive line. This meant that the Alabama product was never going to succeed in such a toxic environment.
Things seem to be on the up for Young entering a crucial NFL sophomore season for the player. Instead of exploring alternative options, the Panthers invested heavily in the quarterback's supporting cast. This gave him a confidence boost and should ensure those in power get a genuine evaluation of his long-term prospects in 2024.
Young has been noted by the media in attendance as being much improved during training camp, especially in the joint practice with the New York Jets. He also impressed on his only preseason appearance, completing six of eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on his sole drive of the game.
Arguably the biggest positive from Preseason Week 3 was how much time Young had in the pocket. He was not up against the Bills' defensive starters, but it was positive to see the offensive line give the Mater Dei High School phenom time to go through his progressions.
While the New Orleans Saints are noted for having a top-quality defense, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Young excels here. He never topped 350 yards over his rookie season with 312 against the Green Bay Packers being his highest. If everything goes well, he could top that mark and secure a multi-touchdown performance for good measure.