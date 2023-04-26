4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they look to successfully navigate a franchise-altering 2023 NFL Draft that begins with their No. 1 pick.
It's been an excruciating wait for Carolina Panthers fans for their moment in the limelight. The team's big trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft almost seven weeks ago sent shockwaves through the entire league, which was swiftly followed by fierce debates, false narratives, and constant speculation about what those in power will do from atop the selection process.
There seems to be a little more clarity now. Frank Reich stated that a consensus agreement has been reached between those in power, with most analysts and insiders now projecting quarterback Bryce Young as their guy.
Excitement is building around what Young might bring to the Panthers after spending years in quarterback purgatory under Matt Rhule. However, the primary decision-makers have six other rounds and five picks in the top 150 to further strengthen the ranks ahead of an important preparation period.
With that being said, here are four bold predictions for the Panthers draft in 2023.
Bold Prediction No. 1
Carolina Panthers will draft two OL
The Carolina Panthers will be taking a quarterback at No. 1 overall. Therefore, the next logical step is to give their new rookie signal-caller everything they need to be successful immediately.
It all starts upfront. The Panthers are bringing back their starting five offensive linemen from last season, but Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett are currently recuperating from long-term injuries, and depth across the board seems a little thin on the ground.
This is something the Panthers can address during the 2023 NFL Draft. Perhaps even with two selections for additional insurance if last season's incredible reliability along the protection isn't matched.