4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers won't draft an edge rusher until Day 3
Now that the Carolina Panthers have a clear plan in place to improve their fortunes at quarterback, arguably their next biggest priority is finding a productive pass-rusher to put opposite Brian Burns on the defensive front seven. They were far too reliant on the former Florida State stud in 2022, which made the decision to let Haason Reddick walk in free agency go down among the worst in franchise history.
There's nothing the Panthers can do about that heading into their new era. What's important is rectifying the errors of previous years and adding more explosiveness to the team's pass-rushing options within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme.
While the Panthers could spend the No. 39 overall selection on an edge rusher, there's also a chance they might not identify this until Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Seems strange, right? But one examination of the available veterans still on the free-agent market means Carolina can find an immediate contributor with proven NFL experience as they look to hit the ground running under head coach Frank Reich.
According to Over the Cap, the Panthers also have $26.15 million available currently. They need around $8 million for their draft class and must reserve resources for any in-season moves, but there is more than enough to sign a productive pass-rusher if they focus on other areas during the draft.