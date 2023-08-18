4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at NY Giants in Preseason Week 2
The Carolina Panthers will be hoping to score some points after a shutout loss last weekend.
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they look to get their first win of the 2023 preseason against the New York Giants.
After an embarrassing outing against the New York Jets to being preseason, the Carolina Panthers are looking for a positive response when they head to the Big Apple tonight. The New York Giants are sure to provide a stern test, especially for an offensive line that comes into the contest with far more questions than answers.
There was a little too much doom and gloom about the Panthers in the immediate aftermath of last weekend's defeat. While the execution was extremely disappointing, there were no schematic concepts of note as Frank Reich and his staff looked to keep their best ideas for when things matter a little more.
That said, no team ever likes getting shut out, preseason or not. This is why their showing at the Giants will tell us plenty about the level of character and pride within the locker room.
Looking ahead, we made four bold predictions for Carolina's second warmup game before the 2023 campaign.
Jammie Robinson leads Carolina Panthers in tackles
It's been tough sledding for Jammie Robinson over the summer. The former fifth-round pick is taking his time to get fully acclimatized to the NFL, so getting as many reps into the defensive back as possible is the best way of speeding up this ongoing process.
Robinson's roster status is almost guaranteed given how high the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff is on his long-term outlook. But if the former Florida State star wants to attain immediate involvement on the defensive rotation, he needs to convince Ejiro Evero he's ready for such responsibilities.
This is a lofty goal to aim for. However, if Robinson can be around the football consistently and emerge as the team's leading tackler against the New York Giants, it would go a long way to convincing the primary decision-makers.