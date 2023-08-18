4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at NY Giants in Preseason Week 2
The Carolina Panthers will be hoping to score some points after a shutout loss last weekend.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young scores 10 points on 2 drives
Even though the Carolina Panthers couldn't get much going on offense thanks to poor execution and a vanilla scheme, there was a lot to like about Bryce Young's performance. It was only 11 snaps, but the quarterback displayed the composure, poise under pressure, and rapid processing that made him the consensus No. 1 pick after strenuous pre-draft assessments.
These traits are things to rely upon where Young is concerned. The fact he kept his eyes downfield when the pressure came almost constantly before getting the football out just in time was also encouraging.
Young knows more work is needed. And with Frank Reich promising to open things up just a little bit at the New York Giants against Wink Martindale's blitz-happy defense, better fortunes should arrive as a result.
The bar isn't exactly high after Carolina's offense laid a goose egg last weekend. But if Young could score 10 points on two drives before returning to the sidelines, it should alleviate any concerns some have about his ability to move the chains consistently.
This is the time of year for overreactions one way or another. It's the preseason, but if there wasn't a need for Young to gain some momentum and experience before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons, he wouldn't be risked.
Young's credentials need no introduction. So whichever way it goes for the former Alabama star, the Panthers remain in extremely safe hands.