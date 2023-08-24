4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers' preseason finale vs. Lions
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they conclude their preseason engagements with a home clash against the Detroit Lions.
After what seems like an age and overreactions aplenty among the fanbase, the Carolina Panthers finally finish up their preseason schedule tonight on national television once again against the Detroit Lions. This is the final engagement before their eagerly-anticipated Week 1 encounter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Frank Reich has some injury issues to contend with, especially within the wide receiver room. That's all part of the business, but it has raised questions about the quality of depth at Carolina's disposal heading into a campaign where expectations have been raised exponentially.
Expect the starting units - aside from a few veterans - to play the first few series' versus the Lions, who got pounded into oblivion by the Panthers run game in the regular season meeting at Bank of America Stadium last season. Although it's worth pointing out that the result doesn't mean anything in this one so long as Carolina comes through the game unscathed on the health front.
Looking ahead to the clash, we made four bold predictions for the Panthers in their last preseason outing of 2023.
Matthew Wright performs well enough to be traded
It looks as if Eddy Pineiro will be ready for Week 1 barring a setback in the coming weeks. This makes Matthew Wright surplus to requirements by default, but all hope is not lost for the kicker heading into what's likely to be his last Carolina Panthers appearance.
Wright's given a good account of himself when called upon during warmups. Another impressive performance versus the Detroit Lions could be enough for the Panthers to potentially trade the player rather than cutting him loose entirely.
This will be nothing more than a Day 3 selection or perhaps even a pick swap. However, it would be considered a win given there doesn't appear to be a future for Wright in Carolina.