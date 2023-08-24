4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers' preseason finale vs. Lions
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson earns first Carolina Panthers INT
There was some intrigue surrounding Jammie Robinson after the Carolina Panthers took him at No. 145 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The defensive back came into the organization with a big chip on his shoulder, displaying the sort of fire and tenacity that always seems to go down well lower down the depth chart on Ejiro Evero's defenses.
Robinson's struggled to make a significant impression so far. This isn't the biggest surprise considering where he was drafted, but he'll get plenty of reps during Carolina's last preseason game versus the Detroit Lions as part of the staff's ongoing evaluations about what he might be able to contribute next season.
Looking at the current state of affairs within the secondary, Robinson is a lock to make the 53-man roster. Just what role he'll play as a rookie remains the biggest question mark.
Realistically, letting the former Florida State college star develop at his own pace whilst making an impact on special teams seems like the most realistic course of action. But if Robinson can turn in a good performance tomorrow night, it could alter perceptions.
Robinson might benefit from some extra confidence heading into the regular season, If the athletic individual secures his first gameday interception in an NFL environment, it will give him the boost needed.