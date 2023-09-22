4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers embark on a must-win game in Seattle.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of a much-needed road win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
The Carolina Panthers enter Week 3 winless, in last place within the NFC South, and dealing with a slew of injuries. Not exactly the recipe for success when the franchise last finished a season in the win/loss column above .500 in 2017.
With three of the next four games away from Bank of America Stadium before the bye week, Carolina has a tough task ahead. They desperately need to right the ship before the mindset of the fanbase shifts from a winning campaign to one of player development and looking ahead to 2024.
To start off the brutal away stretch, a cross-country flight to Seattle is on the docket to take on the Seahawks.
Seattle, sitting at 1-1, is coming off a tough overtime win to the surging Detroit Lions. The Panthers are in search of redemption as they enter Lumen Field, which provides an excellent home-field advantage as one of the loudest stadiums in the world thanks to its architectural design.
Clear and consistent communication among the Panthers will be key to coming away with a victory. The Seahawks - led by 14th-year head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith in his second season as the full-time starter in the post-Russell Wilson era - will draw on the noise level, time zone change, and familiarity with the coaching staff to improve their position in the NFC West.
As the teams are preparing for the game on the gridiron, let's make four bold predictions.