4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 1 at Falcons
There are some issues facing the Carolina Pathers heading into Week 1.
Carolina Panthers top WR
Who’s going to be our No. 1 wide receiver? - Robbie E
The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2023 season without a true No. 1 target on the outside thanks in part to the trade-up that resulted in both the addition of Bryce Young and the subtraction of star wide receiver D.J. Moore, who is now with the Chicago Bears.
Some believe rookie Jonathan Mingo could be the top wideout on the roster by the end of the year. However, I think he has some developing to do in terms of ball skills, catching consistency, and improvement as a route-runner.
D.J. Chark could emerge as the top deep threat on the team. I worry about his ability to separate consistently on all three levels, though he has shown flashes on vertical planes.
I like the prospect of Terrace Marshall Jr. becoming the team's top pass-catching option should he be able to stay healthy. His skill set is arguably the best in the room, but he will need to show more consistency and long stretches of healthy play.
In my opinion, he might be one of the best yet riskiest bets to be the guy at his position for Carolina.
That leaves Adam Thielen. I think the former Minnesota Viking is still one of the best route runners in the game and still offers strong hands that will be a welcome sight for Young in the passing game. If there is a receiver who is a safe bet to receive the most targets and catches, it's him.