4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 13 at Bucs
A lot of change has happened since Sunday...
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of Week 13's road matchup against NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
It's been a hectic few days for Carolina Panthers fans. After a 1-10 start and just two-thirds into his four-year contract, Frank Reich is out as the team's head coach.
It was a move many saw coming, especially after another pitiful showing in the team's 17-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans. The offense continued to look unwatchable in more ways than not. For an offensive-minded coach, it was inexcusable and unacceptable.
It was the final straw to what has been one of the most embarrassing seasons in the franchise's 29-year history.
This is a unique time to be a Panthers fan. The organization is at a critical point with a rookie quarterback who has shown flashes and they want to build around him.
There is expected to be a complete regime change. General manager Scott Fitterer looks set for the chop after the season. The next several months, mainly the next 12, will be important to the potential for future success down the line.
Oddly enough, the Panthers have yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This is an indictment of how the division has performed this season. It's 7-10 the hard way, am I right?
Jokes aside, I expect the Panthers to continue playing with great effort and competitiveness under interim head coach Chris Tabor.
With that said, there are questions that need to be answered for this week's edition of the Cat Crave mailbag, which will be on pause for the next two weeks. With a short break on the horizon, fans brought some good questions that I was able to answer to the best of my ability this week.
Without further ado, here are four burning questions Panthers fans are asking ahead of Sunday's rivalry game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.