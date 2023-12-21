4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 16 vs. Packers
Fans have questions about what comes next for the Carolina Panthers.
Who should return on Carolina Panthers offense in 2024?
Who deserves to return on offense next season? (other than Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, and Adam Thielen) – @ryan_ant704
Great question, Ryan. At this point, it feels as though there is going to be a significant rebuild on the offensive side of the ball. That could lead to several starters heading out of the building.
As Ryan mentioned, quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are the obvious pieces that deserve to return next season. The same can be said for Mr. Consistency, right tackle Taylor Moton.
Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has struggled this season with his technique but should return as a starter. However, his growth this offseason will be crucial in how quickly the offense is rebuilt.
Guards Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett will be back next season. Relying on them to return to form or stay healthy does not guarantee their starting jobs next season. Finding quality depth at both guard spots is crucial.
At wide receiver, rookie Jonathan Mingo has progressed in recent weeks and could see a bigger role next season. Return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a potential playmaker who I would like to see back in some capacity. Tight end Tommy Tremble should also be back due to his blocking skills and flashes as a receiver.
Outside of that, I don't expect Miles Sanders, D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., Hayden Hurst, and center Bradley Bozeman to return next season. Whether it's allowing them to test the free agent market, trading, or releasing them outright.
However, there is one player that I am split on.
Adam Thielen has been a great security blanket for Young this season. Yet, he came to Carolina because of Frank Reich. With the latter gone, does he still want to stay on this team?
It wouldn't surprise me if the new regime chooses to find a new home for the veteran receiver.