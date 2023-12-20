4 Carolina Panthers who deserve another look under new regime in 2024
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players deserve another look once the new coaching regime is appointed after the 2023 season?
After an offseason where bold predictions about future accomplishments were rife, the Carolina Panthers are gearing up for more big changes. If team owner David Tepper and other influential figures don't get it right this time around, large sections of the fanbase will continue to find something else to do with their Sundays.
The team's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 highlights the sense of determination remaining within the locker room. Many are fighting for their respective futures beyond the campaign. So maximum effort is the minimum requirement to improve their chances of involvement next time around.
For some, their fate is already sealed. Others are guaranteed roles in 2024. There are individuals whose fortunes are hanging in the balance.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who might be worth another look under the new regime in 2024.
Nick Thurman - Carolina Panthers DL
It's been refreshing to see the Carolina Panthers' defense holding their own in difficult circumstances this season. Ejiro Evero's done a remarkable job with his unit with the odds stacked against them. Something that boosts his chances of becoming a head coach when the upcoming cycle commences.
Nick Thurman is standing out more than most in recent weeks. He's not the flashiest player, but he's been getting the job done. A strong end to the season would make it difficult to look the other way for alternatives.
Thurman relishes doing the dirty work. The sort of things that go unnoticed by the casual fan but are highly valued by coaches around the league. His brute strength against the run has been a major asset. This is matched by a relentless motor that almost defies a man his size.
Considering the lack of depth on the defensive front, the new coaching staff should at least give Thurman a chance to re-establish himself under their leadership next offseason. Especially if the same good form continues over Carolina's remaining three games.