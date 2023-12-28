4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 17 at Jaguars
Fans have questions with just two weeks of the regular season remaining.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars?
It’s another week, another loss for the Carolina Panthers despite a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Their defeat to the Green Bay Packers proved controversial due to the game being mired by an inconsistent day by the referees.
Despite the wildness of the Panthers' 33-30 reverse, Christmas Eve felt like a win in many fans' eyes. That’s because rookie quarterback Bryce Young turned in the best performance of his young career, no pun intended.
The former Heisman Trophy lit up the Packers' defense for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns. Young displayed the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sunday was Young’s breakout moment and his confidence is at an all-time high late into his rookie campaign. While there are still critics and pessimists due to Green Bay’s lackluster defense and the quarterback’s previous performances, the former Alabama star showed he is the team’s franchise quarterback.
A strong finish to the year for No. 9 should give fans and the Panthers organization hope and optimism heading into a crucial offseason.
Per usual, you, the fans, brought some great questions for this week’s Cat Crave mailbag. I will be offering my observations on some topics from this week’s game, including the offensive line’s performance and the calls by NFL officials on the field Sunday.
Without further ado, here are four burning questions fans are asking ahead of a potential upset at the Jacksonville Jaguars.