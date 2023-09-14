4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints
- CB issue
- GM on the hot seat?
- WR chemistry
- Playbook ineffectiveness
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2?
The Carolina Panthers didn't start their season with a bang. They started with a faceplant on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.
It was a lowly start for the new era of Panthers football featuring No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who threw two interceptions in his debut while starting running back Miles Sanders coughed the ball up. Frankly, it was the three turnovers that led to the 24-10 demise of the good guys in a divisional road matchup in Atlanta.
Per usual, the loss amplified and magnified the overall struggles of the Panthers on both sides of the ball. If you scrolled through X/Twitter, you would've thought the season was after one game. The frustrations are more valid and don't mistake my calmness from the last few days as a lack of concern.
Thankfully, there are 16 games left in the season - plenty of time for Carolina to get its feet under them and begin a stretch of consistent football. However, it could be a sluggish few weeks ahead, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
There are a lot of doubts beginning to surface. Panthers fans were very adamant about the fact when sending in their questions for this week's mailbag.
Without further ado, here are four burning questions being asked heading into the team's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.