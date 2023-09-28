4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings
The stakes couldn't be higher heading into Week 4.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of their Week 4 home matchup against the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings?
Heading into the third week of the season, many Carolina Panthers fans were expecting plenty of flashes of what could've been a unique offense to start the 2023 regular season campaign. Instead, they had to endure another loss under a microscope.
The Panthers are 0-3, off to their worst start season their 2-14 venture in 2010 that led them to quarterback Cam Newton. The organization is under a lot of heat from coaching to the front office. Despite some improvements seen against the Seattle Seahawks, there were still plenty of glaring issues that played a role in their demise.
This team is dealing with an early season injury bug that has left them without several key starters on both sides of the ball for a significant amount of time or even the rest of 2023. It's something that has continued to hamper the roster and the play of the team overall.
In a potential light-at-the-end-of-the-road, Carolina hosts the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings this weekend with the hopes of turning their season around for the better. While the issues on offense may persist, we might finally see a victory in the win-loss column, which should ease the minds of some fans.
Panthers fans sent in some great topics for this week's Cat Crave mailbag. Without further ado, here are four burning questions heading into a pivotal Week 4 home game.