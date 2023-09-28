4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings
The stakes couldn't be higher heading into Week 4.
Carolina Panthers potential free-agent targets in 2024
Who are some possible free agents next year to help this team for the offensive line, WR, DB, and LB? - Hunter C.
Last week I talked about potential trade targets for the Carolina Panthers at wide receiver. Interestingly enough, all three wideouts discussed are also free agents this upcoming offseason.
In terms of the offensive line, I think this team needs to search for depth at the position more than anything. This is something I've alluded to in recent weeks and months.
Quality offensive line depth is hard to come by, one only has to take a look at the Panthers currently to see that. Once Austin Corbett returns and Brady Christensen recovers from his biceps tear this offseason, the starting unit still seems set for the most part.
Hypothetically speaking, let's look at linebacker and defensive back, though I believe the interior defensive line is somewhat of a bigger need. Jordyn Brooks and Devin White seem like potential targets should Frankie Luvu walk, and I don't expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to give the latter a significant contract offer in terms of average per year before free agency.
At cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed and Adoree' Jackson look to be potential starters if they hit the open market next offseason. Especially if the Kansas City Chiefs are unable to land a deal with Sneed, who would be Carolina's easy No. 2 corner on the roster with a healthy Jaycee Horn.
I'll be very frank with you, it's hard to project who might be potential targets in free agency until at least January. We'll have a better idea of who may or may not be available around that time. Even so, those are some names to keep an eye on in the months ahead.