4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 9 vs. Colts
- LT struggles
- Bryce Young's hits
- RB rotation
- Trade deadline fallout
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts?
There is no longer a zero in the Carolina Panthers' win column.
After six weeks of inconsistency, including a winless preseason, the Panthers put together their best performance of the campaign thus far with their first win of the year against the C.J. Stroud-led Houston Texans. It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but Frank Reich's team got the job done a long last.
It's a weight off the shoulders of an organization and fanbase that saw its worst start since 1998. For the first time since the offseason, there is hope and optimism from fans as Carolina enters a stretch of games that could be considered winnable if the offense shows the level of consistency that it did this past weekend.
It was great to enjoy a few days of digesting a victory. Now, the Panthers look to add to the win column this weekend when the Indianapolis Colts come to town for a late afternoon matchup.
As you may have noticed, the Panthers are still 1-6 with plenty of issues to address. While they are slowly getting healthy on defense, there are still concerns along the offensive line and at wide receiver despite a more efficient offense under new play-caller Thomas Brown.
Fans brought some questions that need answering for this edition of the Cat Crave mailbag, including why left tackle Ikem Ekwonu continues to struggle this season. Following a win, there wasn't much to be too overly concerned about. Even so, the mailbag rolls on.
Without further ado, here are four burning questions Panthers fans are asking heading into their game against the 3-5 Colts.