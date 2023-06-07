4 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking entering mandatory minicamp
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking as the team gets ready for their mandatory minicamp next week?
It's been well over a month since the NFL Draft. There haven't been a lot of heavy topics in recent weeks even with organized training activities and minicamps coming and going. The Carolina Panthers are not alone in this sense.
Sure, there is plenty of excitement surrounding rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft. However, we're at the point of the offseason where fans and media alike try to find ways to keep excitement and conversation going about the team, players, coaches, and everything in between.
It's the dead period of the offseason. The middle of May through the end of July is one of the most boring portions of the football calendar. Thankfully, I make it up with summer scouting analysis and chipping into conversations on Twitter over different topics - whether that's on Young, Brian Burns, or someone else.
Even so, there will be moves made in this portion of the offseason that will get fans talking. Especially with the rumors of Dalvin Cook's departure from the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills' recent acquisition of potential target Leonard Floyd.
With that being said, fans have questions during this portion of the offseason. Here are four burning questions the team's long-suffering support is asking entering the dead period.