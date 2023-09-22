4 burning questions from Carolina Panthers fans heading into Week 3 at Seahawks
Carolina Panthers fans have plenty on their minds.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of the team's road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks?
Another loss, another week of more questions about the state of the Carolina Panthers organization.
What seemed like a pivotal Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football, the Panthers failed to show any sort of spark in a disappointing offensive showcase against the New Orleans Saints. The 20-13 loss will sting and an 0-2 start to the season could spell trouble for the franchise the rest of the way.
This week, Carolina travels to the other side of the country to face the Seattle Seahawks, a team they played a classic brand of football against last season during their late push for a playoff spot. However, they will be without rookie quarterback Bryce Young due to an ankle injury suffered in the first half of Monday night's game.
Fans are frustrated and it is more than justified. The team hasn't played well, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. It needs to be better and hopefully, it will be moving forward. For now, the franchise may have to endure this painful road of struggles moving forward.
As always, the contributions brought in for this week's Cat Crave mailbag are much appreciated. Without further ado, here are four burning questions fans are asking ahead of Week 3.