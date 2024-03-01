4 Caroilina Panthers free agents who could be forced into retirement in 2024
Could the end be near for these Carolina Panthers free agents?
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers free agents could be forced into retirement if no offers from elsewhere arrive when the chaos commences in 2024?
It's going to be an interesting offseason recruitment period for the Carolina Panthers. This roster needs an overhaul after a two-win campaign that brought very few positives. The need for reinforcements is glaring, but some important decisions are also imminent regarding current players who are looking for new deals.
Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis will try to make the money work as best they can. The new power couple needs to extract every last drop of value from the resources available. Although things look quite healthy right now, financial flexibility with diminish significantly if Brian Burns gets the franchise tag and Frankie Luvu is extended.
Not many covered themselves in glory last season. For some, opportunities will come elsewhere. For others, this might be the end of the road with a new crop of talented college prospects set to take their chances at the next level.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be forced into retirement in 2024.
Justin McCray - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers need a rethink along their offensive line. Even if Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen are good to go for the team's 2024 regular-season opener, they cannot stand pat given their complete lack of depth. That could cause significant complications once again if one or two were to go down throughout the campaign.
This leaves players like Justin McCray on the outside looking in, one suspects. Last year's free-agent signing didn't do enough to make the 53-man roster and wasn't considered much despite the countless health complications and poor form of others. Parting ways with the Panthers seems like a lock. If no offers arrive from elsewhere, his time in the league could be done for good.
That might sound harsh, but that is the business he signed up for.